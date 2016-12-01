FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk to acquire Germany's Hamburg Sud
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
December 1, 2016 / 9:00 AM / 9 months ago

Maersk to acquire Germany's Hamburg Sud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Denmark's Maersk Line is to acquire German rival container shipping line Hamburg Süd and expects to finalise the transaction by end 2017, parent A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday.

Maersk said the acquisition is subject to final agreement and regulatory approvals, and will have no impact on Maersk's outlook for 2016.

A.P. Moller-Maersk said it expects to communicate further details following approval of the purchase agreement which is expected early in Q2 of 2017. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Jason Neely)

