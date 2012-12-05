FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Hamilton Sundstrand sells $650 mln in notes
#Market News
December 5, 2012 / 11:16 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Hamilton Sundstrand sells $650 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Silver II Borrower SCA and Silver II US
Holdings LLC (Hamilton Sundstrand Industrial) on Wednesday sold
$650 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was decreased from the originally
planned $775 million. 
    Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley,
RBC, Goldman Sachs and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.

BORROWER: HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND

AMT $650 MLN    COUPON 7.75 PCT    MATURITY    12/15/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   06/15/2013
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 7.75 PCT     SETTLEMENT  12/13/2012   
S&P CCC-PLUS    SPREAD 657 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
