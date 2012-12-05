New Issue- Hamilton Sundstrand sells $650 mln in notes

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Silver II Borrower SCA and Silver II US Holdings LLC (Hamilton Sundstrand Industrial) on Wednesday sold $650 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was decreased from the originally planned $775 million. Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, RBC, Goldman Sachs and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND AMT $650 MLN COUPON 7.75 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 7.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/13/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 657 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS