UPDATE 1-Oil man Harold Hamm's ex-wife seeking to cash divorce check -source

By Joshua Schneyer

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sue Ann Arnall, the ex-wife of Oklahoma oil magnate Harold Hamm, is seeking to cash a $975 million handwritten divorce check just days after rejecting the payment which was ordered by a court in November, a source familiar with the matter said.

Earlier this week, Arnall’s lawyers had said she did not want to accept the check for fear of hurting her appeal of a divorce ruling she viewed as short changing her.

It’s not yet clear if Arnall’s attempt to cash the check will lead to withdrawing her appeal in the divorce ruling or how it may affect the Continental Resources chief executive’s own appeal of the case to Oklahoma’s Supreme Court.

The years-long bitter divorce battle ended in one of the largest court awards in U.S. history.

Arnall, a former Continental executive, has contended that it wrongly allowed Hamm to keep as much as 94 percent of an $18 billion fortune the couple built together over a 26-year marriage.

Hamm has asked the Supreme Court to reduce the settlement after plunging oil prices in recent months cut the value of his wealth by billions of dollars.

He has already paid his former wife more than $20 million during the divorce proceedings.