BRIEF-Hammerson in placing to fund shopping centre acquisitions
#Financials
September 25, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hammerson in placing to fund shopping centre acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc

* Proposed placing

* Proposed placing to fund attractive opportunities in uk prime shopping centre and outlet shopping sector

* Intention to conduct a placing of up to approximately 71.3 million new ordinary shares of 25 pence each in company

* Representing approximately 9.99 per cent. Of company’s existing issued share capital

* Acquisition of remaining 40% of highcross shopping centre, leicester it does not own for a total consideration of £180 million representing

* Its intention to commit £100 million of capital to value retail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

