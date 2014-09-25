BRIEF-Hammerson in placing to fund shopping centre acquisitions

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc
* Proposed placing
* Proposed placing to fund attractive opportunities in uk prime shopping centre and outlet shopping sector
* Intention to conduct a placing of up to approximately 71.3 million new ordinary shares of 25 pence each in company
* Representing approximately 9.99 per cent. Of company’s existing issued share capital
* Acquisition of remaining 40% of highcross shopping centre, leicester it does not own for a total consideration of £180 million representing
* Its intention to commit £100 million of capital to value retail