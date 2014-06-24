FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hammerson issues 500 mln euro bond
June 24, 2014 / 4:07 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hammerson issues 500 mln euro bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc

* Successful launch of eur 500 million 2022 bond with 2.0% coupon

* Hammerson plc announces successful launch and pricing of an eight year, eur 500 million (c. £400 million) bond maturing 2022

* Bond was priced at 90 basis points over mid swap rate and has an annual coupon of 2.0%. Issue was over five times oversubscribed

* Following this new issue overall loan to value ratio of group will be in line with our previously stated guidelines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))

