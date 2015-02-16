Landlord Hammerson's NAV rises on increased leasing activity

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Shopping centre landlord Hammerson Plc posted an 11.3 percent rise in full-year net asset value as a positive shift in consumer sentiment encouraged retailers to expand their operations and drove up rents.

Hammerson, whose shopping malls include the Bullring in Birmingham and Italie Deux in Paris, said its EPRA net asset value per share rose to 6.38 pounds in the year to December end, up from 5.73 pounds a year earlier.

Net asset value is a key metric for developers as it reflects the value of their buildings. EPRA NAVs are calculated as per European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) guidelines. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)