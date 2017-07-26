UK's Hammerson first-half net asset value rises 4.3 percent

July 26 (Reuters) - Britain-based shopping centre landlord Hammerson Plc posted a 4.3 percent rise in first-half net asset value, as more customers visited its malls.

Hammerson, whose malls include the Bullring in Birmingham and Italie Deux in Paris, said its European Public Real Estate Association, or EPRA, net asset value per share rose to 7.71 pounds ($10.04) in the six months ended June 30, up from 7.39 pounds a year earlier.