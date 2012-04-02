Hammerson scuppers Westfield plans for third London mega mall

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Anglo-French developer Hammerson has beaten Westfield Group in a race to redevelop an ageing south London shopping centre, derailing the Australian giant’s plans to build its third mega mall in the UK capital, a source said on Monday.

Westfield, which opened a mall near the London Olympic park to great fanfare last autumn, said in November the 42-year old site in Croydon would become its third large London centre after an exclusive deal with the Whitgift Foundation, the freeholder and 25 percent leaseholder.

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) and Irish Bank Resolution Corp (IBRC), who together own 75 percent of the 1.2 million square foot mall’s lease, said they had not been consulted on the plans and launched their own search for a developer.

The two have now signed an exclusivity agreement with Hammerson, the source who is close to the deal told Reuters.