Dec 6 (Reuters) - Virginia’s Hampton Roads Sanitation District will sell a total of $368 million of wastewater revenue bonds on Dec. 11, said a market source on Thursday.

The sale consists of $130 million of tax-exempt new bonds and $215 million of tax-exempt refunding bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.

It also includes $23 million of new taxable subordinate wastewater bonds.

The lead manager on the sale is JP Morgan.