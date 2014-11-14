FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Hancock's CEO Chaney to retire, Hairston to succeed as president and CEO
November 14, 2014

MOVES-Hancock's CEO Chaney to retire, Hairston to succeed as president and CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bank holding company Hancock Holding Co said it accepted the retirement and resignation of president and chief executive Carl Chaney, and appointed John Hairston to the role.

Hairston has been the company’s CEO and chief operating officer since 2008.

The company, which has a dual CEO role, said it will operate with a single chief executive going forward.

D. Shane Loper will assume the role of chief operating officer from John Hairston, the company said. Loper is currently the company’s chief administrative officer.

The company, which owns bank subsidiaries Hancock Bank and Whitney Bank, said Joseph Exnicios will assume the role of Whitney Bank president from Carl Chaney.

All management changes are effective immediately, but Chaney will retain the title of CEO and holding company director until his effective retirement date of Dec. 31, Hancock said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
