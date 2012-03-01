FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-H&E Equipment Services 4th-qtr tops estimates
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-H&E Equipment Services 4th-qtr tops estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 EPS $0.23 vs est $0.08

* Q4 rev $217 mln vs est $182.9 mln

* New equipment sales up 37 pct

* Used equipment sales up 21 pct

* Equipment rental rev up 21 pct

March 1 (Reuters) - H&E Equipment Services, which sells and rents out cranes, posted quarterly results that blew past analysts’ expectations, helped by double-digit growth in all its segments.

For the fourth quarter, the company’s earnings rose to $7.9 million, or 23 cents a share, from a loss of $2.5 million, or 7 cents a share, last year.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 8 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose by nearly a fourth to $217 million, well ahead of the $182.9 million analysts expected.

“Our distribution business, particularly new equipment sales, far exceeded our expectations for the quarter,” Chief Executive John Engquist said in a statement.

H&E, which also deals in earthmoving equipment and industrial lift trucks, said increased activity in oil and gas and related industries contributed to the performance.

New equipment sales rose 37 percent to $86.6 million, while equipment rental revenue and used equipment sales rose by 21 percent each.

The effective income tax rate was 26.0 percent in the quarter, compared with 37.9 percent last year.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company’s shares, which have gained 154 percent in value since touching a year-low in October, closed at $17.29 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.