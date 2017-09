STOCKHOLM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Handelsbanken will recruit its new chief executive internally when CEO Par Boman steps down to become the new chairman, the bank’s current chairman said on Thursday.

“It will be an internal recruitment. Other than that I have no comment,” current chairman Anders Nyren told Reuters.

Nyren will become chairman of investment group Industrivarden, the biggest shareholder of Handelsbanken.