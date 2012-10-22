UPDATE 1-Handelsbanken Q3 operating profit in line

* Q3 operating profit 4.41 bln crowns, vs 4.38 bln poll

* Costs down on previous quarter, year

* Q3 branch operating result ex-Sweden highest ever (Adds background, detail)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swedish lender Handelsbanken posted third-quarter operating profit in line with expectations as lower-than-expected costs helped offset weaker deposit margins in Sweden.

Nordic banks have served as a safe haven for investors seeking shelter from the euro zone debt storm. Handelsbanken in particular has one of the highest capital ratios and the lowest funding costs of all banks in Europe.

Handelsbanken’s costs in the quarter were down 6 percent from the previous quarter at 3.78 billion crowns ($575 million), compared with a forecast for 3.99 billion in a Reuters poll.

It said on Monday expenses were down due to seasonal effects and also thanks to lower staff and capital markets expenses.

Analysts had expected lower interest rates to take their toll on margins in the quarter, a trend the bank confirmed on Monday. Sweden’s central bank cut interest rates last month as one of Europe’s strongest economies started to feel the pinch of the regional debt crisis.

“Loans to households continued to grow, although the rate of growth continued to decline compared with the previous year,” the bank said.

Third-quarter operating profit was 4.41 billion crowns, compared with a forecast for 4.38 billion and 4.53 billion result in the second quarter.

Profit from branches outside Sweden - in Britain, Denmark, Finland and Norway - was at a record quarterly level.

Handelsbanken, Sweden’s second-largest banking group by market capitalisation after Nordea, has been growing rapidly in Britain, offering old-fashioned, face-to-face banking services.

Its results followed strong earnings from Jyske Bank , which last week reported a bigger-than-expected jump in pretax profit after posting its lowest level of writedowns since the start of the financial crisis.

Swedish banks Swedbank, Nordea and SEB and Norwegian bank DNB were also set to report quarterly earnings this week. ($1 = 6.5735 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Dan Lalor)