Handelsbanken Q1 tops forecasts, eyes growth in Britain

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken posted on Thursday a first-quarter operating profit that beat expectations and said it would start a fourth regional bank in Britain, signalling its intention to grow further in a market where it has seen strong revenue growth.

Operating profits in the quarter reached 4.6 billion Swedish crowns ($682.47 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.3 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank said its net interest income rose almost 20 percent from the same period a year ago on the back of rising business volumes and stronger interest margins thanks to its good position in the funding market.