Handelsbanken Q4 profits below forecast
February 6, 2013 / 6:17 AM / in 5 years

Handelsbanken Q4 profits below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken posted on Wednesday a fourth-quarter operating profit below expectations and raised its dividend for the year.

Operating profits in the quarter reached 4.06 billion Swedish crowns, missing a mean forecast for 4.25 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.11 billion in the year-earlier period.

The bank raised its dividend for the year to 10.75 crowns per share, up from 9.75 crowns last year, in line with the median forecast for 10.75 crown per share in a Reuters poll of analysts.

$1 = 6.3449 Swedish crowns

