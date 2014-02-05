FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Handelsbanken Q4 profits, dividend beat forecasts
February 5, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

Handelsbanken Q4 profits, dividend beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken SHBa.ST proposed on Wednesday an extraordinary dividend as fourth-quarter operating profit landed above expectations.

Operating profits in the quarter rose to 4.46 billion Swedish crowns ($682.87 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.41 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 3.95 billion in the year-earlier period.

The bank said it would pay a dividend for the year totalling 16.50 crowns per share, with the ordinary dividend being 11.50 crowns per share. That was up from 10.8 crowns last year and beat the median forecast for an 11.9 crown per share dividend in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 6.5313 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Mia Shanley)

