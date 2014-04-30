FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Handelsbanken Q1 profit rises 13 pct, topping forecasts
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2014 / 4:52 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Handelsbanken Q1 profit rises 13 pct, topping forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alert with no changes)

STOCKHOLM, April 30 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken posted a bigger than expected rise in first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday and said it was well prepared for potentially tougher regulation of bank mortgage portfolios in Sweden.

Operating profits in the quarter rose to 4.92 billion Swedish crowns ($750 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.79 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.34 billion in the year-earlier period.

It said a proposal by Sweden’s financial watchdog to raise the amount of capital needed to be put aside for possible losses in bank mortgage portfolios to 25 percent from a current 15 percent would increase its capital requirement a further 9.2 billion crowns.

“The bank’s assessment is that the group will continue to be well capitalised after a possible implementation,” the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.