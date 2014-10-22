UPDATE 1-Handelsbanken Q3 profit tops forecast on strong interest income

* Q3 operating 4.90 bln SEK vs forecast 4.75 bln

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken reported third-quarter operating profit above expectations on Wednesday helped by higher revenues on its loan portfolio.

Swedish banks have fared well during the financial crisis helped by a robust domestic economy and low funding costs. Handelsbanken had a Tier 1 capital ratio of 20.7 percent in the third quarter, much higher than most European peers.

Operating profit in the quarter rose by 7 percent to 4.90 billion Swedish crowns($678 million) from a year-ago 4.57 billion, beating a mean forecast for 4.75 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Handelsbanken has been growing rapidly in Britain, grabbing market share from competitors still struggling to get their houses in order after the financial crisis.

The bank, a smaller rival of Nordic market leader Nordea which is due to report earnings at 0500 GMT, opened three new branches in Britain during the quarter taking the total to 173, up from 151 branches a year ago.

Net interest income rose to 7.00 billion, beating an analysts’ forecast of 6.81 billion and compared with 6.68 billion a year earlier. Swedish peer Swedbank also reported higher than expected interest income on Tuesday.

Loan losses totalled 479 million crowns, higher than an average forecast of 329 million and the 284 million posted in the year-ago period. The bank said the increased was mainly due to higher provisions made on a few customer exposures. (1 US dollar = 7.2273 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)