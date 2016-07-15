UPDATE 2-Handelsbanken unfazed by Brexit vote, sees huge potential in UK

* Handelsbanken posts better-than-expected Q2 operating profit

* CEO says plans no changes to UK operations after Brexit vote

* Says well-equipped to handle much worse conditions in the UK

* Says low-risk business model gives it an advantage (Adds CEO comments)

By Johan Ahlander

STOCKHOLM, July 15 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Handelsbanken said on Friday it remained committed to its British operations and the outcome of the Brexit vote would not change its strategy or its ability to grow in Britain.

Handelsbanken, the first bank with significant business in Britain to report after the Brexit vote, said its low tolerance of risk, sound capitalisation and strong liquidity meant it could deal with even tougher market conditions than those experienced in recent years.

"This would also be the case if the UK economic climate were to deteriorate as a result of a future secession from the EU," it said in a report.

"During the financial crisis, Handelsbanken had very low loan losses in the UK compared with those of British banks and since that time, the credit quality has improved further," it said.

Shares in the bank, which entered the UK market some 30 years ago and now has over 200 branch offices there, rose 1.2 percent by 0911 GMT, outperforming a pan-European banking index , which was down 0.1 percent. Its shares were down 3.2 percent compared with the day before Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"We have very good potential to develop the bank long-term in the UK and the referendum has not changed that at all," group CEO Frank Vang-Jensen told Reuters after the bank posted better-than-expected second-quarter results on Friday.

He added the vote would not change the way the bank is being run in Britain. "We have not planned any changes, we have not discussed any changes and at this point, I cannot see why we would make any," he said.

The bank saw revenues in Britain grow strongly in 2015 to make up nearly one-fifth of its net interest income.

Overall, second-quarter results benefited from lower loan losses, higher dividends from its holdings and higher customer trading.

Operating profit rose marginally to 5.28 billion Swedish crowns ($622 million) in the second quarter, compared with 5.26 billion crowns a year ago, beating a mean forecast of 4.92 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Loan losses were down at 229 million crowns, compared with 359 million crowns in the year-ago period and a loss of 346 million crowns in the poll.