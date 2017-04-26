FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UPDATE 1-Handelsbanken Q1 profit beats forecast
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 26, 2017 / 5:40 AM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-Handelsbanken Q1 profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Sweden's Handelsbanken reported an 8 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday and beat market expectations as lower-than-expected loan losses as well as cost cuts boosted results.

Handelsbanken, one of Sweden's biggest mortgage banks, saw operating profit in the quarter increase to 5.35 billion Swedish crowns ($610 million) compared with 4.97 billion a year earlier, beating a mean forecast of 4.89 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income, which includes income from mortgages, rose 4 percent to 7.08 billion crowns from 6.80 billion a year prior but was lower than the 7.12 billion expected in the poll.

Loan losses rose to 196 million crowns, compared with 187 in the year-prior period but was better than the expected 404 million crown loss in the analyst poll.

The bank said its ongoing work to improve efficiency continued according to plan. Total expenses decreased by 12 percent to 4.50 billion crowns, better than the expected 4.64 billion in the poll.

Net commission income rose 4 percent to 2.35 billion crowns from 2.17 billion a year earlier and 2.33 billion in the poll.

The banks capitalisation, the common equity tier 1 ratio, increased to 23.8 percent from 22.7 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 8.7639 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.