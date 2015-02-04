Handelsbanken Q4 profit lags forecast as loan losses weighs

STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken reported fourth-quarter operating profit below expectations on Wednesday as increased loan losses weighed.

Operating profit in the quarter fell to 4.31 billion crowns ($524.75 million) from a year-ago 4.46 billion, lagging a mean forecast for 4.79 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank proposed an ordinary dividend of 12.50 crowns per share and an extra dividend of SEK 5.00 per share, up from 11.50 crowns in 2013. Analysts had expected an ordinary dividend of 12.5 crowns per share.

Handelsbanken also announced that Frank Vang-Jensen had been appointed as the new president and chief executive. He will take up his new position on 25 March 2015. ($1 = 8.2135 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)