FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Handelsbanken Q4 profit lags forecast as loan losses weighs
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Handelsbanken Q4 profit lags forecast as loan losses weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken reported fourth-quarter operating profit below expectations on Wednesday as increased loan losses weighed.

Operating profit in the quarter fell to 4.31 billion crowns ($524.75 million) from a year-ago 4.46 billion, lagging a mean forecast for 4.79 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank proposed an ordinary dividend of 12.50 crowns per share and an extra dividend of SEK 5.00 per share, up from 11.50 crowns in 2013. Analysts had expected an ordinary dividend of 12.5 crowns per share.

Handelsbanken also announced that Frank Vang-Jensen had been appointed as the new president and chief executive. He will take up his new position on 25 March 2015. ($1 = 8.2135 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.