STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken reported third-quarter operating profit above expectations on Wednesday helped by higher revenues on its loan portfolio.

Operating profit in the quarter rose by 7 percent to 4.90 billion Swedish crowns($678 million) from a year-ago 4.57 billion, beating a mean forecast for 4.75 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts. (1 US dollar = 7.2273 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)