Handelsbanken Q1 profit beats expectations

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken reported first-quarter operating profit above expectations on Wednesday as income was stronger and loan losses lower than predictions.

Operating profit in the quarter rose to 4.96 billion Swedish crowns ($582 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.78 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.92 billion in the year-earlier period.

Net interest income, which includes revenue on mortgages and loans to companies, rose to 6.92 billion crowns from 6.65 billion in the year-ago period and was higher than an expected 6.88 billion in the poll.