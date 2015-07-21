FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Handelsbanken Q2 operating profit just above forecast
July 21, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

Handelsbanken Q2 operating profit just above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 21 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken reported second-quarter operating profit just above market expectations on Tuesday as cost were lower and net interest income higher than forecast.

Operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.26 billion Swedish crowns ($610 million), beating a mean forecast for 5.18 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 5.08 billion in the year-earlier period.

Net interest income, which includes revenue on mortgages and loans to companies, rose to 7.02 billion crowns from 6.70 billion in the year-ago period and topped an expected 6.98 billion in the poll. ($1 = 8.6232 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

