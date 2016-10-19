Handelsbanken Q3 operating profit in line with forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Handelsbanken reported third-quarter operating profits in line with expectations on Wednesday, helped by capital gains from the sale of a stake in its main owner.

Operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.69 billion Swedish crowns ($644 million) compared to a year-ago 4.73 billion, right in line with the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Handelsbanken made capital gains of 764 millions related to the sale of shares in Industrivarden, a deal announced in August. ($1 = 8.8350 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)