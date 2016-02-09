FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Handelsbanken Q4 profit lags forecast, dividend in line
#Financials
February 9, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Handelsbanken Q4 profit lags forecast, dividend in line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken reported fourth-quarter operating profit below expectations on Tuesday but proposed to pay an annual dividend in line with forecasts.

Operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.53 billion Swedish crowns ($656 million) from a year-ago 4.31 billion, lagging a mean forecast for 5.72 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank proposed an ordinary dividend to 4.50 crowns per share and an extra dividend of 1.50 per share, in line with the expected dividend of 6.00 per share. For 2014 the bank paid a total dividend of 17.50 crowns but has since made a 3 to 1 share split. ($1 = 8.4358 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

