FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Poland's Handlowy says to continue dividend payouts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 10:51 AM / 9 months ago

Poland's Handlowy says to continue dividend payouts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* Poland's Bank Handlowy plans to continue paying out dividends, the lender's chief executive officer told a news conference on Monday.

* The Polish unit of Citibank, spent almost all of its 2015 profit on dividend payout.

* Bank Handlowy also aims to maintain double-digit return on equity (ROE) next year. In the third quarter Handlowy's ROE stood at 11.8 percent.

* Earlier on Monday Handlowy reported Q3 net profit of 145 million zlotys ($35.50 million), up by 3 pct vs a year ago. ($1 = 4.0844 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.