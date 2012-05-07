FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 7, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

Handlowy Q1 net profit beats consensus on financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 7 (Reuters) - Bank Handlowy, a Polish unit of Citigroup, beat forecasts with a 34 percent rise in quarterly net earnings, helped by gains from financial operations.

First-quarter net profit rose to 244 million zlotys ($76 million), compared with a forecast for 190 million, Handlowy said on Monday.

“The bank most likely sold a pretty large portfolio of securities with profit. Other positions in the report are in line with expectations,” Warsaw-based broker Espirito Santo analyst Kamil Stolarski said.

“The result is even more positively surprising given the fact that the bank incurred a 42 million zlotys loss related to restructuring costs,” he said.

The midweight in Poland’s banking sector said in March it planned to cut the number of its retail outlets and sack up to 590 employees. ($1 = 3.1931 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)

