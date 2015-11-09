FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Handlowy sees bank asset tax curbing 2016 profit
November 9, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Handlowy sees bank asset tax curbing 2016 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Polish Citigroup’s unit, Bank Handlowy, expects a possible bank asset tax to curb its 2016 gross profit by 190 million zlotys ($48 million), Handlowy’s chief executive Slawomir Sikora said on Monday.

The CEO added he took into consideration a bank asset levy of 0.39 percent, currently seen by analysts as one of the most probable versions of the tax planned by the general election winner, the Law and Justice party. ($1 = 3.9551 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

