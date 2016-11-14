FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Handlowy CEO says not aware of any plans for Citi to exit Poland
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 9 months ago

Handlowy CEO says not aware of any plans for Citi to exit Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* The chief executive officer of Poland's Bank Handlowy said on Monday he had heard of no plans by its owner Citigroup to reduce its presence in Poland.

* Some foreign banking groups have decided to exit Poland, where the government wants to increase local ownership of the country's banks, leading to market speculation that others such as Citi could follow.

* "I have not received such signals. I've been hearing for 10 years about (a) Handlowy sale and have to admit that this speculation has calmed down," Slawomir Sikora told a news conference following the bank's results.

* Handlowy's website says Citi has a 75-pct stake in Handlowy

* Poland has already bought back GE Money's Polish arm this year and plans to buy the second-largest lender Pekao from UniCredit, as well as Raiffeisen's Polish arm. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
