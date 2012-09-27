BRIEF-Hennes & Mauritz ramping up pace of expansion

STOCKHOLM, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz : * Says h&m is ramping up the pace of expansion * Says the expansion plan for the financial year 2012 has been increased to

around 300 new stores net from 275 previously planned. * Says sales in the period 1 - 25 September 2012 increased by 14 percent in

local currencies compared to the same period last year * Says h&m continued to gain market share in Q3 * Says conditions in the fashion retail industry continued to be challenging in

many markets * Says new concept “& other stories” will offer a broad range of shoes, bags,

jewellery, beauty products, lingerie and clothes for women * Says the launch of h&m shop online in the US has been moved to summer 2013 * Says Chile will become h&m’s first market south of the equator when the first

h&m store opens in Santiago de Chile during the first half of 2013 * Says in Q3 markdowns in relation to sales were at the same level as in the

corresponding quarter last year.