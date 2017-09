Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. tax preparer H&R Block Inc reported a wider first-quarter loss on higher provisions for bad loans and a rise in costs.

The company’s net loss from continuing operations rose to $113.2 million, or 42 cents per share, from $107.4 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 32 percent to $127.2 million.