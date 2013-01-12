Handy Hardware files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hardware company Handy Hardware Wholesale Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday, court documents showed.

Handy Hardware has assets and liabilities of between $50 million and $100 million each, according to a court filing.

The Houston-based company is a dealer-owned hardware buying group. It has over 1,300 members in the United States and provides services for a number of retailers in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, according to its website

The case is Handy Hardware Wholesale Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, No. 13-10060.