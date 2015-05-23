China's Hanergy chairman sold some shares before stock plunge

HONG KONG, May 23 (Reuters) - The chairman of China’s Hanergy Thin Film, which saw its shares tumble nearly 50 percent on Wednesday before trading was halted, had sold some shares before the plunge, Hong Kong stock exchange filings showed.

Chairman and founder Li Hejun of the Chinese solar company had increased his short positions in the share to 7.71 percent of the total issued share capital from 5.81 percent previously by selling 795 million shares, according to stock exchange filings dated May 18.

At the same time, he bought 26 million of shares taking his net position in the Hong Kong listed unit to more than 80 percent, according to the filings.

No explanation was given for the series of transactions in the filings. Calls to the company’s Hong Kong offices outside regular business hours went unanswered.

Li’s absence from the annual general meeting in Hong Kong had sparked further concern in the market already worried about the share plunge. The drop prompted the company to suspend trade in its stock. For related stories, see

At a ceremony for Hanergy's renewable energy centre on Wednesday, Li made a speech about the future of clean energy, the news portal for the government of the western province of Qinghai (www.qhnews.com) said. It also carried a picture showing Li speaking on a stage. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Robert Birsel)