Hanergy parent says financial condition "good" after unit's share plunge
#Energy
May 21, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Hanergy parent says financial condition "good" after unit's share plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - The parent of Chinese solar company Hanergy Thin Film Power Group said on Thursday it is “in good financial condition” a day after shares in its listed unit tumbled nearly 50 percent.

In a statement posted on its website, the parent company also said it had not sold any of the 30.6 billion shares it holds in its Hong Kong-listed unit, which was suspended from trading on Wednesday following the share plunge.

The Beijing-based group has not engaged in any financial derivative trading with any institutions or individuals, using its shares in its Hong Kong listed subsidiary, it added.

Hong Kong-listed Hanergy Thin Film Power lost half its market value of nearly $40 billion in 24 minutes on Wednesday, and a source told Reuters it is now under investigation by Hong Kong’s market watchdog. (Reporting by Beijing and Hong Kong newsrooms; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

