Under-investigation Hanergy had appointed Goldin Financial as adviser -filing
May 21, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Under-investigation Hanergy had appointed Goldin Financial as adviser -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd appointed Goldin Financial Holdings as a financial adviser in February this year, a stock exchange filing showed, linking companies whose share price values have collapsed in the last two days.

Hanergy appointed Goldin to advise it on a deal whereby Hanergy would supply solar panels to its parent company, the Hong Kong bourse filing showed.

Trading in Hanergy was suspended on Wednesday after a plunge that saw its shares lose half their value. Goldin Financial fell by more than 60 percent on Thursday. (Reporting By Deena Yao, Lawrence White and Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

