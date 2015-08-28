MSCI dumps troubled China solar company Hanergy from indexes

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said it would remove Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd from its indexes as the troubled Chinese solar company’s shares had not traded for a long time.

Hong Kong’s securities regulator last month extended a near two-month suspension of trade in Hanergy’s shares amid a probe into a sudden plunge in its stock in May - which prompted index provider FTSE to take out the company out of the FTSE China 50 index.

Hanergy was among the top 10 constituents of MSCI’s Emerging Markets Diversified Multiple-Factor Index and Global Alternative Energy Index, and it was also part of the MSCI China 50 Index, among others.

MSCI said it typically removes companies that have no trading activity for more than 50 business days and that Hanergy’s deletion would be effective Sept. 1.

Hanergy’s valuation peaked at $48.5 billion in March and then plummeted by nearly half in less than one hour two months later. Since then, it has said the cancellation of contracts with its parent company may result in a first-half net loss, which would be its first since 2009.

Hanergy’s board is due to meet on Friday to approve the company’s results for the first half of 2015.