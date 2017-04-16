HanesBrands could have 25 pct total return over 2 years -Barron's

April 16 (Reuters) - Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.

The estimate factors in the company's annual dividend payout of 60 cents per share after a 36 percent increase in January.

HanesBrands missed its fourth-quarter earnings estimates in February, largely because brick-and-mortar retailers have been dialing back their inventories and buying fewer HanesBrands products.

The stock is down around 40 percent since April 2015.

But the company's long-term prospects remain healthy, Barron's said. HanesBrands has not lost market share, and the destocking cycle among retailers will come to an end.

HanesBrands' earnings may get a near-term boost as it integrates several acquisitions, Barron's said. It could also benefit from boosting international sales, which make up only about 30 percent of its revenue, Barron's said.

HanesBrands has spent $2.3 billion on five acquisitions since 2013, including Australian underwear maker Pacific Brands and Champion Europe. It could save $85 million by mid-2019 from those deals, Barron's said.

Short sellers have sold about 10 percent of HanesBrands' outstanding shares on speculation that it could be hurt by the growing popularity of online shopping, Barron's said. It also carries a debt load of around $3.5 billion in long-term debt. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Richard Chang)