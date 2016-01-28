FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Hang Lung Properties full-year profit plunges, but tops estimates
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 28, 2016 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Hang Lung Properties full-year profit plunges, but tops estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects drop in property sub-index in last paragraph to 17 percent, from 12.9 percent)

HONG KONG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Hang Lung Properties Ltd’s full-year profit plunged almost 57 percent but was ahead of analyst estimates, sending its shares up 1.12 percent.

Hang Lung reported a net profit of HK$5.09 billion ($653.39 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, compared with HK$11.7 billion in the same period the previous year.

Analysts had forecast a profit of HK$4.687 billion according to Thomson Reuters StarMine Smart Estimates, which is a weighted average based on the most accurate analysts.

Revenue fell to HK$8.95 billion from HK$17.03 billion.

The major fall-off was in property sales, where revenue fell 88 percent from the previous year. Just 63 apartments and some car parking spaces were sold in 2015.

The company said in a statement that it expected the market correction in mainland China and Hong Kong to continue into 2016 and that it was seeing an impact in the retail sector.

Shares of the company have fallen 18 percent so far this year compared with a 17 percent slide in the Hang Seng property sub index. ($1 = 7.7902 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.