HONG KONG, May 10 (Reuters) - Sands China is set to become the 49th constituent of Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index, the index reviewer said in a statement on Thursday.

Sands China will become the first Macau casino stock to join the benchmark index, with the change effective June 4, Hang Seng Indexes Co. said. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jason Neely)