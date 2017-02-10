HONG KONG Feb 10 Hong Kong's stock index compiler said on Friday that shares in Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd will become a constituent of the Hang Seng Index , while Li & Fung Ltd will be removed from the benchmark.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd will be added to the index of Chinese enterprises listed in Hong Kong , while the H-shares of Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd will be removed, it said.

The changes are part of the index manager's quarterly review and will take effect on March 6. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Greg Mahlich)