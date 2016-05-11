BRIEF-Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology says 2015 dividend payment date

May 11 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 7 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares, to distribute three new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends and to use additional paid-in capital to distribute two new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 17 for 2015

* Says the company’s shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 18 and the dividend will be paid on May 18

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2XxrrY

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)