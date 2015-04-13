Haniel says is confident it will make investments this year

FRANKFURT, April 13 (Reuters) - German investment group Haniel said on Monday it was making good progress in its search for companies to invest in and was confident it would be able to make a move this year.

“We now have sufficient financial leeway to continue diversifying our portfolio, meaning that we are able to invest in new, profitable divisions at any time”, Chief Executive Stephan Gemkow said in a statement.

Haniel has more than 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) in cash available for acquisitions following the sale of its stake in drug distributor Celesio to U.S.-based McKesson Corp . It also owns about 30 percent of retailer Metro .