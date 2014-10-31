FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metro shareholder Haniel ends pool agreement with BVG
October 31, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Metro shareholder Haniel ends pool agreement with BVG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Metro stakeholder Franz Haniel terminated a pool agreement with fellow shareholder BVG, the company said on Friday.

German investment group Haniel “aims to simplify and unbundle its current holding structures in Metro”, the company said.

Haniel and BVG together hold 45.78 percent of Metro shares, with 30.01 percent belonging to Haniel.

“As the largest shareholder of Metro, Haniel will continue to actively accompany the company and support its value-oriented development,” the company said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Jane Baird)

