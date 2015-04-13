FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Haniel says optimistic for Metro recovery
April 13, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Haniel says optimistic for Metro recovery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUISBERG, Germany, April 13 (Reuters) - German investment group Haniel said on Monday it is happy with its investment in retailer Metro despite weak profits last year and aims to benefit from a recovery in the business.

“Metro is on the right track and we want to participate in that,” said Chief Executive Stephan Gemkow, adding that management was taking the right action and the share price has risen 50 percent since the start of the year.

Gemkow said that the effects of volatile currencies on Metro’s business should not be overestimated. The stock was hit last year due to the company’s exposure to Russia and the weak rouble.

Haniel board member Florian Funk noted that Metro’s cash-and-carry and consumer electronics businesses were generating same-store growth after several years of decline.

Haniel, which owns a 30 percent stake in Metro, last year ended a shareholder pact with the Schmidt-Ruthenbeck family which own almost 16 percent in the retailer.

Haniel has more than 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) in cash available for acquisitions following the sale of its stake in drug distributor Celesio to U.S.-based McKesson Corp , but says it wants to diversify beyond the retail sector. ($1 = 0.9460 euros) (Reporting by Nikola Rotscheroth, writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Atkins)

