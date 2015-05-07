FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Haniel places Metro shares at 30.37 euros apiece
#Financials
May 7, 2015

Haniel places Metro shares at 30.37 euros apiece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German investment group Haniel said on Thursday it had successfully placed 16.25 million shares in retailer Metro.

The shares were placed via an accelerated bookbuilding procedure to institutional investors at a price of 30.37 euros ($34.44) per share.

As a result Haniel’s stake in Metro was reduced to around 25 percent from 30.01 percent of Metro’s outstanding ordinary shares, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Noah Barkin)

