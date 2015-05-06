FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Haniel aims to cut stake in Metro to about 25 pct









#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 6, 2015

Haniel aims to cut stake in Metro to about 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - German investment group Haniel said on Wednesday it plans to trim its stake in retailer Metro to about 25 percent.

The group said it will place around 16.5 million shares among institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, reducing its holding from 30 percent.

Haniel, which wants to remain largest shareholder in Metro, plans to issue a benchmark size unsubordinated bond due in 2020, the company said, citing an agreement by the supervisory board.

It said its stake in Metro would be reduced further to about 21 percent if the bond is fully exchanged. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


