UPDATE 1-Haniel aims to cut Metro stake by almost a third

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - German investment group Haniel plans to lower its stake in retailer Metro by almost a third as the company is balancing its portfolio.

Haniel will place around 16.5 million shares among institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, reducing its holding initially to around 25 percent from 30 percent, the company said on Wednesday.

Pledging to remain the largest shareholder in Metro, Haniel plans to issue a benchmark size unsubordinated bond due in 2020 which would further trim its stake to about 21 percent, the company said, citing an agreement by the supervisory board.

“Haniel takes a further step to balance its portfolio while at the same time extends the free float of the Metro share and thus making it more attractive for investors,” the company said.

Metro shares will be offered in a price range of between 30.37 euros ($34.40) and 31.34 euros, according to the terms spelled out in a Societe Generale note seen by Reuters.

A stake reduction by Haniel is seen among analysts as raising Metro’s chances of re-entering Germany’s benchmark DAX index of the 30 largest companies.

Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch declined comment when asked at a Berlin strategy presentation.