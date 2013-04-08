FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Haniel to shun investments in listed companies in future
April 8, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

Haniel to shun investments in listed companies in future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUISBURG, Germany, April 8 (Reuters) - Family-owned German conglomerate Haniel will only invest in listed companies in exceptional cases in the future, Chief Executive Stephan Gemkow said on Monday.

Haniel, which holds a little over 30 percent in retail group Metro, will instead focus on investments in unlisted medium-sized companies and seek to diversify away from retail operations.

Heavy write-downs on Haniel’s holding in Metro led to a net loss of 1.9 billion euros ($2.5 billion) for last year. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

