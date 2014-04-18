FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P lifts Haniel ratings outlook to "positive"
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

S&P lifts Haniel ratings outlook to "positive"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s has revised its ratings outlook for German investment group Haniel to “positive” from “stable”, after the group bolstered its finances.

Haniel has been shedding assets to offset a massive 2012 writedown on its holding in German retailer Metro and reduce debt, which stood at 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion) at the end of 2013.

Family-owned Haniel also received about 2 billion euros following the sale of its stake in German drugs distributor Celesio to U.S. drugs group McKesson this year.

“The improved outlook reflects Haniel’s very substantial financial flexibility and improved financial risk profile following the sale of our stake in Celesio,” Haniel said in a statement.

S&P also confirmed Haniel’s rating at BB+. ($1 = 0.7228 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.